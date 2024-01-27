Saturday, January 27, 2024

1809 GMT — Israel has intensified its strikes on Gaza's city of Khan Younis, forcing Palestinian population in the area to flee further south.

The Israeli attacks come a day after the UN's top court ruled that Tel Aviv must prevent possible acts of genocide in the conflict and allow in aid.

The Palestinian health ministry in Gaza said that at least 135 people were killed in Khan Younis as a result of overnight Israeli strikes.

More updates 👇

1915 GMT — Israel unusually 'steps up pressure' on Qatar over release of hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stepped up public pressure on Qatar to bring about the release of Gaza hostages.

Comments by Netanyahu came on the eve of what Reuters sources have described as a meeting among the Qatari prime minister and intelligence chiefs from Israel, the United States and Egypt to discuss a potential new deal to free hostages.

Those talks were expected to take place in an undisclosed location in Europe on Sunday, the sources said. Officials from the four countries have not formally confirmed the meeting, however.

1913 GMT — US strikes Houthi target in Yemen after attack on British oil tanker

US forces struck an anti-ship missile in Yemen that they said was ready to fire hours after Houthis caused a fire on a British tanker in the Gulf of Aden with a similar munition.

US and British forces have launched joint strikes aimed at reducing the Houthis' ability to target vessels transiting the key Red Sea trade route attacks the rebels say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The Houthis' Al Masirah television said the United States and Britain launched two air strikes on the port of Ras Issa in Yemen's Hudaida province, which hosts the country's main oil export terminal.

1829 GMT — Thousands rally in Israel to demand Netanyahu's resignation, snap polls

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in several cities, calling for the dismissal of their government, coinciding with protests by the families of hostages held in Gaza in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

"Thousands of Israelis protested in the city of Haifa, at the Horev intersection, against the government, demanding immediate elections," according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth. "The march started from the Carmel area in the city of Haifa to the protest centre at the Horev intersection."

In the city of Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, hundreds demonstrated under the slogan "Elections Now," according to the newspaper. The protesters demanded the dismissal of Netanyahu and immediate elections.

1547 GMT — Biden aide raised Iran's support for Houthis with China, official says

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan pressed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to use that country's influence to help rein in Iran's support for Houthis attacking Red Sea merchant vessels, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Beijing has told Washington it is raising the issue with Iran, the US official said, adding they are waiting to see whether China does so and how effective the outreach will be.

The Chinese and US diplomats met for two days of meetings in Bangkok

1540 GMT — Palestine slams Peru for allowing citizens to fight alongside Israel in Gaza

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry criticised Peru for allowing its citizens to fight with the Israeli army in its war on Gaza.

This statement followed Peru's condolences for a soldier killed during the war.

Palestine, in its statement, interpreted Peru's acknowledgement as "permitting its citizens to participate in the genocide committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

"This was seen through the case of Israeli soldier Yuval Lopez, who held both Peruvian and Israeli citizenships, and the Peruvian government expressed condolences for his death."

1511 GMT — Hamas condemns UN agency layoffs on Israeli allegations

Hamas has condemned the termination of contracts for some staffers of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA).

"We strongly denounce the agency's decision to terminate the contracts of several UNRWA staffers in Gaza based on Israeli information regarding the alleged involvement of these staffers in the events of Oct 7," Hamas said on Telegram.

The contracts were terminated "without completing all the requirements of a fair and impartial investigation," it added.

1439 GMT — US, British 'defensive' strikes won't end Houthi attacks: Yemen leader

Yemeni leader has said "defensive" US and British strikes on the Houthis aren't enough and called for US and Saudi support to "eliminate" their ability to stage attacks on Red Sea shipping.

"Defensive operations are not the solution," Rashad Al Alimi, head of the Saudi-backed Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), told a briefing with journalists in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

"The solution is to eliminate the Houthis' military capabilities."

1358 GMT — African Union chief 'welcomes' UN court Gaza ruling

The African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat has welcomed the UN top court's decision that Israel should do everything it can to prevent any acts of genocide in Gaza.

"The ruling upholds the respect of international law and the need for Israel to imperatively comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention," Faki said in a social media statement.

1344 GMT — UK 'temporarily pausing' aid to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

The British government has said it would be "temporarily pausing any future funding" to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

"The UK is appalled by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October attack against Israel," the Foreign Office said.

It added that the aid would be put on hold while "we review these concerning allegations."

1315 GMT — Heavy rains cause flooding in camps sheltering Palestinians

Heavy rains in Gaza have exacerbated the suffering of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians in tents and shelter centres.

Water from Friday's rains flooded thousands of camps inundating the belongings of the residents and leaving them without blankets and warm clothes, Palestinian Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu.

"Heavy rains inundated many low-lying areas in Gaza, we received more than a thousand warnings about flooded tents and homes in various governorates of Gaza," he added.

1255 GMT — Israel vows to stop UN agency's activities in Gaza after war

Israel has vowed to stop the UN agency at the heart of humanitarian efforts in Gaza from operating after the war.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said Friday it had fired several staff over Israel's accusations.

The UN agency promised a thorough investigation into the claims, which were not specified.

1158 GMT — Israeli army detains 20 more Palestinians in occupied West Bank