As witnesses including five news reporters watched through a window, Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was convicted and sentenced to die in the 1988 murder-for hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett, convulsed on a gurney as Alabama carried out the nation's first execution using nitrogen gas.

Critics who had worried the new execution method would be cruel and experimental said Smith's final moments on Thursday night proved they were right. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, however, characterised it on Friday as a "textbook" execution.

Here is an eyewitness account of how it unfolded. Times, unless otherwise noted, are according to a clock on the execution chamber wall at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility.

Mask check

The curtains between the viewing room and the execution chamber opened at 7:53 pm [local time]. Smith, wearing a tan prison uniform, was already strapped to the gurney and draped in a white sheet.

A blue-rimmed respirator mask covered his face from forehead to chin. It had a clear face shield and plastic tubing that appeared to connect through an opening to the adjoining control room.

Final words

The prison warden entered the chamber, read the death warrant setting his execution date and held a microphone for Smith to speak any final words.

"Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards," Smith began. He moved his fingers to form an "I love you" sign to family members who were also present. "I'm leaving with love, peace and light. ... Love all of you."

The Sennett family watched from a viewing room that was separate from the one where members of the media and Smith's attorney were seated.

Execution is greenlighted

Marshall, the attorney general, gave prison officials the OK to begin the execution at 7:56 pm [local time]. That was the final confirmation from his office that there were no court orders preventing it from going forward.

A corrections officer in the chamber approached Smith and checked the side of the mask.