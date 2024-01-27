Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has announced that he is sending his state's National Guard to help Texas with border control problems along the US-Mexico border.

"This is just common sense. In Texas, there’s 28 ports of entry, and it’s already a federal law that it’s illegal to enter anywhere but those points of entry," Stitt said in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

The move comes after former president Donald Trump on Thursday called for Republican-led states to band together to combat the illegal immigration problem along the southern border, an issue Republicans have said that President Joe Biden is failing to handle properly.

"We encourage all willing States to deploy their guards to Texas to prevent the entry of Illegals, and to remove them back across the Border," Trump said, citing the "invasion" of migrants coming into the US.

After Trump's plea for assistance, Republican governors from 25 states [half of the 50 states] pledged their support to Texas.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow Governor, Greg Abbott, and the State of Texas in utilising every tool and strategy, including razor wire fences, to secure the border," the Republican Governors Association said in a statement.

"We do it in part because the Biden Administration is refusing to enforce immigration laws already on the books and is illegally allowing mass parole across America of migrants who entered our country illegally."

With Trump and his Republican governor counterparts basically drawing the line in the sand in a faceoff with the Biden administration, many critics have suggested this could be a civil war in the making.

Stitt alluded to that suggestion making reference that there is a "powder keg worth of tension" regarding the border issues in Texas.