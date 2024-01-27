WORLD
Palestinians in Gaza face medical collapse due to Israeli strikes — MSF
About 350 patients remain at Nasser Hospital, unable to evacuate because it is too dangerous and there are no ambulances amid intense Israeli bombardment, Doctors Without Borders says.
Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 26,083 Palestinians and injuring 64,487 others. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
January 27, 2024

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has expressed concern about the heavy bombing in southern Gaza, warning that vital medical services have collapsed at Nasser Hospital, the largest functioning healthcare facility in the enclave.

MSF said in a statement on Friday that it deplores a situation in which "people have been left with no options."

"The hospital’s surgical capacity is now almost non-existent, and the handful of medical staff remaining in the hospital must contend with very low supplies that are insufficient to handle mass casualty events – large influxes of wounded people," said the international medical care organisation.

It noted that at least one patient at the hospital died on Wednesday because there was no orthopaedic surgeon available.

"Between 300 and 350 patients remain at Nasser Hospital, unable to evacuate because it is too dangerous and there are no ambulances," it said.

Systematic attacks

Guillemette Thomas, MSF's medical coordinator in Palestine, said that Nasser and the European Gaza Hospital are almost inaccessible and there is no longer a health care system in Gaza.

"These systematic attacks against health care are unacceptable and must end now so that the wounded can get the care they need. The entire health system has been rendered inoperative," she said.

The statement recounted an account by a nurse who was trapped inside Nasser who said there was no staff left in the emergency room.

"There were no beds, just a few chairs and no staff, just a few nurses," said Rami, who preferred to use only his first name.

Israel has launched a deadly offensive on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 26,083 Palestinians and injuring 64,487 others.

SOURCE:AA
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires