Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has expressed concern about the heavy bombing in southern Gaza, warning that vital medical services have collapsed at Nasser Hospital, the largest functioning healthcare facility in the enclave.

MSF said in a statement on Friday that it deplores a situation in which "people have been left with no options."

"The hospital’s surgical capacity is now almost non-existent, and the handful of medical staff remaining in the hospital must contend with very low supplies that are insufficient to handle mass casualty events – large influxes of wounded people," said the international medical care organisation.

It noted that at least one patient at the hospital died on Wednesday because there was no orthopaedic surgeon available.

"Between 300 and 350 patients remain at Nasser Hospital, unable to evacuate because it is too dangerous and there are no ambulances," it said.

Systematic attacks