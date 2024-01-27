Lebanon's parliament has passed an amended budget for 2024 that experts said neglected to include crucial reforms that would help the country emerge from a financial meltdown that has gutted the public sector for nearly five years.

The draft was passed late on Friday after three days of drawn-out disputes, including several heated exchanges in parliament's chamber with caretaker premier Najib Mikati, highlighting the deep divisions that have paralysed Lebanese politics and prolonged a more than year-long vacuum at the presidency.

The budget, amended over the course of months from a version that had been submitted to parliament by Mikati, anticipated significantly higher state revenues earned through VAT and customs fees.

It also included measures that appeared to target those who had made illicit gains during Lebanon's financial crisis, by fining companies which unfairly benefited from the central bank's previous currency exchange platform and traders who used the central bank's subsidies on imports to generate profit.

Since Lebanon's economy began to unravel in 2019, its currency has lost around 95 percent of its value, banks have locked most depositors out of their savings and more than 80 percent of the population has sunk below the poverty line.

The crisis erupted after decades of profligate spending and corruption among the ruling elite, some of whom led banks that lent heavily to the state.

The government estimates losses in the financial system total more than $70 billion, the majority of which were accrued at the central bank.

Vested interests of the political and economic class have blocked key reforms required by the International Monetary Fund to unlock a $3 billion aid package for Lebanon, including legislation to resolve its banking crisis and unifying multiple exchange rates for the Lebanese pound.

'We began the recovery phase'