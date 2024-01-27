TÜRKİYE
ICJ interim ruling powerful step to hold Israel accountable: Altun
"We hope that it will deter further Israeli aggression and policy of extermination and dispossession against Palestinians," says Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.
Altun reiterated Türkiye's demand for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid and negotiations to secure a two-state solution based on 1967 borders. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
January 27, 2024

Türkiye's communications director has welcomed Friday's interim ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israel.

"The International Court of Justice has made a sound decision as a powerful step in the way of holding Israel accountable for its war crimes," Fahrettin Altun wrote on X.

"The court’s decision is a landmark exception to so many failures and double standards on the part of many Western governments who have been silent and complicit in Israel’s ethnic cleansing efforts," he added.

His remarks came after the ICJ ordered Israel to "take all measures within its power" to prevent further bloodshed in Gaza in line with Genocide Convention obligations. The court also demanded the immediate release of all hostages.

Türkiye welcomed the decision, he said, voicing hope that it will pave the way for accountability for Israel and justice for thousands of innocent Palestinians.

Ankara will support any and every effort to punish those responsible for crimes committed against them, said Altun.

"This is not just a hollow decision but a legally binding one for the signatory countries. We hope that it will deter further Israeli aggression and policy of extermination and dispossession against Palestinians," he said.

Israel cannot be 'exception' to law

"We call for the start of negotiations to secure a sovereign and independent state of Palestine. We believe this is the only route to achieve durable peace," Altun said.

He reassured that Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will continue to work hard to secure an immediate and permanent ceasefire.

"The ongoing case at the ICJ against Israel has the potential and the promise to wake up the Western governments against Israeli crimes against Palestinians. Treating Israel as an exception to international law and norms must stop," Altun said.

He reiterated Türkiye's demand for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid and negotiations to secure a two-state solution based on 1967 borders.

South Africa brought the genocide case against Israel to the ICJ in late December and asked it to grant emergency measures to end the bloodshed in Gaza, where more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.

The court ordered Israel to take "immediate and effective" measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance in Gaza but fell short of ordering a ceasefire.

