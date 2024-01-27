Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has welcomed the recent ruling by the International Court of Justice against Israel.

"The decision taken by the International Court of Justice yesterday echoes our motto that 'the world is bigger than 5'," Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We once again call on Israel to heed to the voice of the international community and institutions and to immediately cease its attacks and massacres," he added.

South Africa dragged Israel to The Hague-based ICJ on December 29 on charges of genocide against Palestinians. On Friday, the ICJ found South Africa's claim that Israel is committing genocide plausible.

The court issued an interim order urging Israel to stop obstructing aid deliveries into Gaza and improve the humanitarian situation.