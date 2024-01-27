French farmers have vowed to continue protesting, maintaining traffic barricades on some of the country's major roads a day after the government announced a series of measures that they said do not fully address their demands.

The farmers' movement, seeking better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports, has spread in recent days across the country, with protesters using their tractors to shut down long stretches of road and slow traffic.

They’ve also dumped stinky agricultural waste at the gates of government offices.

While some of the barricades were gradually being lifted on Saturday, highway operator Vinci Autoroutes said the A7, a major highway heading through southern France and into Spain, was still closed. Some other roads were also partially closed, mostly in southern France.

Vinci Autoroutes noted that the blockades on two highways leading to Paris have been removed. The highway from Lyon, in eastern France, to Bordeaux, in the southwest, also reopened on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

Some angry protesters were planning to give a new boost to the mobilisation next week, threatening to block traffic around Paris for several days, starting from Sunday evening.

'Not enough'