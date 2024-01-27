Iraq and the United States have held a first round of talks on the future of American and other foreign troops in the country, with Baghdad expecting discussions to lead to a timeline for reducing their presence.

Roughly 2,500 US troops are still deployed in Iraq as part of the anti-Daesh international coalition formed in 2014, the year the group overran swathes of Iraq and neighbouring Syria.

But after Israel's war on Gaza began in October, US-led coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have faced frequent attacks by Iran-aligned groups, leading to US retaliatory strikes and Iraqi complaints of American "aggression" against its territory.

The volatile situation has pushed Iraq's prime minister whose government relies on the support of Iran-aligned parties to call for the coalition to leave, although talks between the two sides had been planned since August.

The office of Prime Minister Mohamed Shia Al Sudani issued a photograph of him with top-ranking officials from both the Iraqi armed forces and the US-led coalition.

Their joint commission "started its work today, in Baghdad, to review the mission of the Global Coalition against Daesh," Sudani's office said in a statement.

"Military experts will oversee ending the military mission of the Global Coalition against Daesh, a decade after its initiation and after its successful achievement of its mission in partnership with Iraqi security and military forces."

Sudani's foreign affairs adviser, Farhad Alaaldin, said the talks "and whatever progress made will determine the length of these negotiations."