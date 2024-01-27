WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands rally in Israel to demand Netanyahu's resignation, snap polls
Netanyahu is facing a barrage of criticism from the Israeli public over his inability to secure the release of hostages and the handling of Israel's war on Gaza.
Thousands rally in Israel to demand Netanyahu's resignation, snap polls
Protesters demand dismissal of Netanyahu and immediate elections, Yedioth Ahronoth reports. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
January 27, 2024

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in several cities, calling for the dismissal of their government, coinciding with protests by the families of hostages held in Gaza in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

"Thousands of Israelis protested in the city of Haifa, at the Horev intersection, against the government, demanding immediate elections," according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth. "The march started from the Carmel area in the city of Haifa to the protest centre at the Horev intersection."

In the city of Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, hundreds demonstrated under the slogan "Elections Now," according to the newspaper.

The protesters demanded the dismissal of Netanyahu and immediate elections.

RelatedEnd attacks on Gaza, Israeli hostage's sister asks Israel

Mounting criticism

RECOMMENDED

Netanyahu is facing a barrage of criticism from the Israeli public and some politicians due to the crisis of Israeli hostages in Gaza and the failure to find any path to ensure their safe return to Israel.

Dozens of families of hostages in Gaza also demonstrated in front of Netanyahu's house in the city of Caesarea (north) to demand their release.

Yedioth Ahronoth said that "for the second consecutive week, families of hostages in Gaza have been protesting in front of Netanyahu's house in Caesarea."

Hundreds also demonstrated in the city of Ra'anana near Tel Aviv, calling for the government's dismissal.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires