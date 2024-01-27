The UN agency for Palestinian refugees slammed the "shocking" suspension of funding by several donor countries following Israeli accusations that several UNRWA employees were involved in Hamas's October 7 attack.

"It is shocking to see a suspension of funds to the agency in reaction to allegations against a small group of staff," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the "lives of people in Gaza depend on this support".

Israel vowed to stop the UN agency at the heart of humanitarian efforts in Gaza from operating after the war.

UNRWA said on Friday it had fired several employees over Israel's accusations, promising a thorough investigation into the claims, which were not specified.

Donors including Germany, Britain, Italy, Australia and Finland have followed the lead of the United States, which said it had suspended additional funding to the agency over the accusations.

"In Gaza's rebuilding, UNRWA must be replaced with agencies dedicated to genuine peace and development," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement, urging more donors to suspend funding.

Hamas condemns Israeli threats