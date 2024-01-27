WORLD
Turkish astronaut Gezeravci performs more experiments in space
Alper Gezeravci has implemented 6 experiments since reaching International Space Station.
Gezeravci will conduct 13 scientific experiments prepared by Turkish scientists and research institutions. / Others
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2024

The first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, has continued his work on the International Space Station (ISS) with his seventh experiment, "gMetal."

Project managers professor Iskender Gokalp from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) and Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Ahmet Yozgatligil, will experiment with the effects of gravity on the formation of a homogeneous mixture between solid particles and the fluid medium under chemically non-reactive conditions. Therefore, the propulsion systems of the spacecraft will be made more efficient.

Gezeravci has implemented six experiments since he reached the ISS.

The 'EXTREMOPHYTE' project, led by Gezeravci, investigates the physiological and molecular responses of the endemic halophyte plant, Schrenkiella Parvula, which grows in Tuz Lake, to the space environment. The goal is to develop new plants that can provide essential nutrients for the anticipated large population living in space in the future and to support environmental controls in closed living environments.

Life support systems

It is advancing with its initial steps, conducting the 'CRISPR-GEM' and 'Expert' experiments to investigate the potential use of microalgae species in life support systems in space.

Gezeravci will be involved in the 'ALGALSPACE' project, which explores the use of algae in the space environment for oxygen regeneration from carbon dioxide, supplemental food supply, water purification, life support systems, and detecting vital reactions to living in space through changes originating from the 'vocal cord.'

The project also aims to identify disorders caused by low gravity using sound frequencies.

In addition to the "VOKALKORD" experiments which are still in progress, Gezeravci also works on the 'OXYGEN SATURATION' experiment which aims to identify differences and discomforts caused by low gravity by calculating the oxygen level in the air with the support of artificial intelligence.

SOURCE:AA
