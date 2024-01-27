The first Turkish astronaut, Alper Gezeravci, has continued his work on the International Space Station (ISS) with his seventh experiment, "gMetal."

Project managers professor Iskender Gokalp from the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TUBITAK) and Deputy Industry and Technology Minister Ahmet Yozgatligil, will experiment with the effects of gravity on the formation of a homogeneous mixture between solid particles and the fluid medium under chemically non-reactive conditions. Therefore, the propulsion systems of the spacecraft will be made more efficient.

Gezeravci has implemented six experiments since he reached the ISS.

The 'EXTREMOPHYTE' project, led by Gezeravci, investigates the physiological and molecular responses of the endemic halophyte plant, Schrenkiella Parvula, which grows in Tuz Lake, to the space environment. The goal is to develop new plants that can provide essential nutrients for the anticipated large population living in space in the future and to support environmental controls in closed living environments.

Life support systems