Sunday, January 28, 2024

1908 GMT — The head of the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) has called on donors not to suspend financial support to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees or UNRWA.

The call came after some Western donor countries halted funding to the agency following Israeli allegations that some of its staffers were involved in the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

Calling on donors not to cut off funds they provide to the agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X: "We appeal to donors not to suspend their funding to UNRWA at this critical moment.

"Cutting off funding will only hurt the people of Gaza who desperately need support."

1907 GMT — 'Gaps' remain after meeting on hostage deal: Israeli PMO

Talks initiated by Qatar, the United States and Egypt to broker a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas were "constructive" but meaningful gaps remain, the Israeli prime minister's office has said.

"There are still significant gaps in which the parties will continue to discuss this week in additional mutual meetings," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns and the head of Israel's Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, along with the head of Egyptian intelligence, Abbas Kamel, the statement said.

1903 GMT — Arab bloc in Israeli Knesset seeks no-confidence vote in Netanyahu's government

An Arab bloc in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, has said it will seek a no-confidence vote in the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement, the Arab Movement for Renewal, known as Ta'al, said it will submit a proposal on Monday for a no-confidence vote in Netanyahu's government.

According to the statement, the proposal will call for ending the Gaza war, reaching a hostage swap deal, and launching a political path for peacemaking.

1859 GMT — US, Israel, Egypt, Qatar officials in Gaza talks in Paris: sources

The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency as well as top Egyptian, Qatari and Israeli officials were in Paris working towards a ceasefire in Gaza, officials close to the participants have said.

French authorities were also in touch with these four countries with the aim of negotiating a halt to hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in the besieged territory, the sources said.

A security source on Friday told AFP that CIA chief William Burns would meet his counterparts from Israel and Egypt, as well as Qatar's prime minister "in the coming days."

1621 GMT — Mediators make fresh ceasefire offer to Israel, Hamas – report

A new proposal has reportedly been made to Israel and Palestinian group Hamas suggesting a four-month ceasefire in Gaza in return for the release of all Israeli hostages.

The new proposal has been conveyed to Israel and Hamas by mediator countries, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, citing Egyptian officials.

Under the proposal, a six-week halt to hostilities is proposed initially for the release of Israeli hostages in need of urgent medical attention, including children, women and the elderly, with Israel being asked in return to release a significant number of Palestinian prisoners and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The report said the next phase of the proposal proposes that Hamas release Israeli female prisoner soldiers followed by male prisoner soldiers, and hand over the bodies of those who have died in Gaza to Israel.

The report also said the new proposal includes Hamas seeking international guarantees, including from the US.

1734 GMT — Suspension of funding aims to liquidate UN refugee agency: Arab League

The Arab League has warned of the grave consequences of suspending funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

In a statement, the Cairo-based league said the suspension of funding aims to abandon relief efforts for millions of Palestinian refugees.

"This campaign is not new and aims to liquidate the work of the agency, which serves millions of Palestinian refugees," Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said.

1623 GMT — Saudi Arabia accuses Israel of starving Gaza's population

Saudi Arabia has accused Israel of pursuing a systematic policy of starving the population of Gaza.

"Israel is pursuing a systematic policy of starvation in Gaza," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo.

He called for obligating Israel "to do what we are all committed to, which is adherence to international law and humanitarian law."

1603 GMT — Suspension of funding to halt lifesaving aid to Palestinians: UNRWA

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has warned that the suspension of funding would lead to halt of its lifesaving aid to Palestinians.

"UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza, with over 2M people depending on it for their sheer survival," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philip Lazzarini said in a statement.

"Many are hungry as the clock is ticking towards a looming famine. The Agency runs shelters for over 1M people and provides food and primary healthcare even at the height of the hostilities."

1513 GMT — Israel arrests 22 more Palestinians in West Bank, tally tops 6,300

The Israeli army rounded up 22 more Palestinians in military raids carried out in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to prisoners' affairs groups.

The new arrests brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli forces since October 7 to 6,330, the Commission of Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a joint statement.

1442 GMT — Jordan calls for continued support for UN refugee agency

Jordan has called for continued support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) for its "indispensable" role in Gaza.

"The UN agency plays an indispensable role in delivering humanitarian aid to more than two million Palestinians facing a humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the Israeli aggression on Gaza," Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said during a phone call with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

1209 GMT — Defunding UNRWA could violate Genocide Convention: UN expert

A UN expert has warned that countries defunding the UN agency for Palestinian refugees were breaching a court order to provide effective aid in Gaza and could be violating the international genocide convention.