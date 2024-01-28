North Korea has fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, its second such launch in less than a week, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) has said.

The missiles were launched at around 8 a.m. (2300 GMT on Saturday) and were being analysed by South Korean and US intelligence authorities, the JCS said on Sunday, without specifying how many missiles were fired.

"While strengthening surveillance and vigilance, our military is cooperating closely with the United States and monitoring additional signs and activities from North Korea," it said in a statement.

The latest launches came days after North Korea fired what it called a new strategic cruise missile called "Pulhwasal-3-31", suggesting it is nuclear capable.

North Korea is stepping up confrontation with the United States and its allies, but officials in Washington and Seoul say they have spotted no signs Pyongyang intends to take imminent military action.