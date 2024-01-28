Sunday, January 28, 2024

1012 GMT — Ukraine has said that three civilians were injured in Russian air strikes in four different regions of the country, which also damaged critical infrastructure.

“Civilian facilities and critical infrastructure were attacked in the Poltava, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions,” the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement on Telegram.

Russian forces carried out the attacks with eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), two Iskander missiles, and three S-300 missiles, the statement claimed.

The Ukrainian Air Force destroyed four out of eight UAVs, the statement said, adding that local administrations will remove the rubble from the damaged buildings caused by the attacks.

1949 GMT — Russian missile hits Ukraine's Kremenchuk district

A Russian missile has hit an industrial site in the central Ukrainian district of Kremenchuk for a second straight day, the regional governor said, adding the strike had caused no casualties.

"For the second day in a row, the enemy is attacking Poltava region," Poltava Regional Governor Filip Pronin wrote on the Telegram messaging app, noting that the target was in Kremenchuk district.

Pronin later said there had been no casualties.

1254 GMT — Ukraine uncovers attempt to embezzle nearly $40M in arms purchases