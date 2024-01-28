WORLD
2 MIN READ
China, Thailand agree on mutual visa waivers
Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the mutual visa exemption which takes effect on March 1.
China, Thailand agree on mutual visa waivers
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara sign an agreement on mutual visa exemption at Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
January 28, 2024

Thailand and China have agreed to waive visa requirements for each other's nationals to facilitate travel and tourism between the two countries, hurt by Covid-19.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the mutual visa exemption on Sunday, which takes effect on March 1, at a ceremony after a meeting in Bangkok.

"This visa-free era will bring people-to-people exchanges to a new height," Wang told a joint press conference.

China was a top source for Thailand's tourism industry, a major driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy before Covid, but the return of Chinese tourists to Thailand has been slow.

"There will be a big increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand," Wang said.

RECOMMENDED

The number of Chinese tourists to Thailand plunged to 3.5 million last year from 11 million in 2019 before the pandemic.

Beijing and Bangkok also pledged to speed-up the construction of the China-Thailand railway and work together in combating transnational crimes, Wang said.

He and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held talks in Bangkok on Friday and Saturday about issues including bilateral relations, with Taiwan and Iran.

RelatedChina's top diplomat, US security advisor to meet amid Taiwan tensions
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires