Thailand and China have agreed to waive visa requirements for each other's nationals to facilitate travel and tourism between the two countries, hurt by Covid-19.

Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi signed the mutual visa exemption on Sunday, which takes effect on March 1, at a ceremony after a meeting in Bangkok.

"This visa-free era will bring people-to-people exchanges to a new height," Wang told a joint press conference.

China was a top source for Thailand's tourism industry, a major driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy before Covid, but the return of Chinese tourists to Thailand has been slow.

"There will be a big increase in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Thailand," Wang said.