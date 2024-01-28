TÜRKİYE
Türkiye nabs Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol
Turkish police nabbed six Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol in an operation in Adana province's Seyhan district, security source says.
Two of the six suspects, identified only by the initials M.A.B. and A.S.A., are still in custody, while four others have been deported, the source said, adding that all of them were wanted by Interpol after their respective countries issued red warrants. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
January 28, 2024

Police in Türkiye nabbed six Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol in the country’s southern province, a security source has said.

Counterterrorism teams conducted an operation in Adana province's Seyhan district, raiding houses where terrorist suspects were hiding, said a source on Sunday who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Two of the six suspects, identified only by the initials M.A.B. and A.S.A., are still in custody, while four others have been deported, the source said, adding that all of them were wanted by Interpol after their respective countries issued red warrants.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:AA
