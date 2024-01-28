Police in Türkiye nabbed six Daesh terror suspects wanted by Interpol in the country’s southern province, a security source has said.

Counterterrorism teams conducted an operation in Adana province's Seyhan district, raiding houses where terrorist suspects were hiding, said a source on Sunday who spoke on the condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Two of the six suspects, identified only by the initials M.A.B. and A.S.A., are still in custody, while four others have been deported, the source said, adding that all of them were wanted by Interpol after their respective countries issued red warrants.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.