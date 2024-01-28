Palestine has denounced once again the decisions made by some countries to suspend funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), calling it a "collective punishment" meted out to the Palestinian people.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “suspending UNRWA funding and continuing support for Israel in the genocide of our people are collective punishments and miserable double standards.”

The ministry said the decisions of several countries are "extremely politicised, disproportionate and unjustified, especially in light of the UN Secretary-General's decision to conduct the necessary investigations into the Israeli allegations."

The US, UK, Italy, Australia, Canada, Finland, and the Netherlands decided to suspend funding to UNRWA following claims by Israel on Friday.

Norway welcomed investigations of some staffers but said it would continue to support Palestinians via UNRWA.

Ireland also announced it would not suspend funding to the UN agency.

'What should be punished is.. the government of Israel'

Meanwhile, the Department of Palestinian Affairs called on "all countries that suspended their funding to UNRWA to rescind their decisions that represent a collective punishment of the Palestinian refugee community."

It also pointed out that "incitement against UNRWA and distorting its reputation is an Israeli goal aiming at tightening the grip on our people, especially in Gaza to continue starving, exterminating, and forcibly displacing them."