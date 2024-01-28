Norway has welcomed the UN agency for Palestinian refugees' investigation into the alleged involvement of some of its staffers in the October 7 attacks on Israel, saying the country will continue to support Palestinians through the agency.

"Norway continues our support for the Palestinian people through UNRWA. International support for Palestine is needed now more than ever, " Norway's Representative Office to Palestine said on X, referring to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA.

Calling the situation in Gaza "catastrophic," it said the UN agency is the "most important humanitarian organisation" in the besieged enclave.

Following the Israeli accusation that some of the agency's staffers were involved in the October 7 attacks, the US, the UK, Italy, Australia, Canada, Finland and the Netherlands all decided to suspend funding to the agency.

"We need to distinguish between what individuals may have done and what UNRWA stands for," Norway said.

It added the organisation's tens of thousands of employees in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and the region play a "crucial role" in distributing aid, saving lives and safeguarding basic needs and rights.