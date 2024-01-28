The Arab League is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a provisional ruling issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's deadly offensive on Gaza.

The meeting will be held at the level of permanent delegates at the request of Palestine to draft an Arab position on the ICJ ruling, Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said in a statement on Sunday.

South Africa took Israel to The Hague-based ICJ on December 29 on charges of genocide against Palestinians amid a deadly offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack on October 7, 2023

Israeli onslaught continues