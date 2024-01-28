Turkish spymaster Ibrahim Kalin has visited Erbil, Iraq.

The visit was his second to the country since being appointed head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) last year.

According to security sources, Kalin on Sunday held contacts in Erbil, the capital of Northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), after his visit last week to the nation’s capital Baghdad.

Kalin met with KDP Chair Masoud Barzani, KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Interior Minister Reber Ahmed and local administrators, as well as Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) head Hasan Turan and ITC Kirkuk Deputy Ersat Salihi.