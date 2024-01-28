CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Renovation at Egypt pyramid sparks online debate
The renovation aims to restore the structure's original style by reconstructing the granite layer, but dozens of upset people are critical of the work.
Renovation at Egypt pyramid sparks online debate
The sphinx (C) is pictured near the pyramids of Menkaure (R) and Khafre in Giza. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024

A video showing renovation work at Egypt's Menkaure Pyramid at Giza has triggered social media criticism, with one expert decrying its "absurdity."

Mostafa Waziri, the head of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, has in contrast dubbed it "the project of the century."

In a video posted on Facebook on Friday, Waziri showed workers setting blocks of granite on the base of the pyramid, which sits beside the sphinx and the larger Khafre and Cheops pyramids at Giza.

When originally built, the pyramid was encased in granite, but over time lost part of its covering.

The renovation aims to restore the structure's original style by reconstructing the granite layer.

RelatedEgypt announces discovery of hidden corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza

Work is slated to last three years and will be "Egypt's gift to the world in the 21st century," said Waziri, who heads the Egyptian-Japanese mission in charge of the project.

But under the video, dozens of upset people left comments critical of the work.

"Impossible!" wrote the Egyptologist Monica Hanna. "The only thing missing was to add tiling to the pyramid of Menkaure! When are we going to stop the absurdity in the management of Egyptian heritage?" she asked.

"All international principles on renovations prohibit such interventions," Hanna added, calling on all archaeologists to "mobilise immediately."

RECOMMENDED

Other commentators reacted with sarcasm.

RelatedNew excavation unearths tombs and sarcophagus in Egypt

"When will the project to straighten the Tower of Pisa be planned?" asked one.

"Rather than tiles, why not wallpaper the pyramids?" said another.

The issue of heritage preservation in Egypt — which derives 10 percent of its gross domestic product from tourism — is often the subject of heated debate.

The recent destruction of entire areas of Cairo's historic area led to powerful mobilisations by civil society, which is largely banned from political activity and now concentrates the bulk of its fight with the government on urban planning and heritage issues.

The debate has lately focused on the fifteenth-century Abu al Abbas al Mursi mosque in the coastal city of Alexandria, Egypt's second largest.

Local authorities announced an investigation after a contractor in charge of renovation decided to repaint in white the ornate, carved and coloured ceilings of the city's largest mosque.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires