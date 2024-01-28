WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iraqi group claims responsibility for attack on US base
The group also attacked Ash Shaddadi, Rukban bases in Syria, Zvulon naval facility in occupied Palestine, it says.
Iraqi group claims responsibility for attack on US base
Jordanian officials said the attack was not on their soil, but in a border area of Syria, one outside control of the Assad regime.​​​​​​​ / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024

An Iraqi resistance group claimed responsibility for this weekend’s drone attack, which killed three US soldiers and wounded dozens, on a small US military outpost in Jordan known as Tower 22.

The group, called Islamic Resistance, stated on Sunday that it launched attacks on the “Ash Shaddadi and Rukban bases in Syria, as well as the Zvulon naval facility in occupied Palestine, in response to the massacres committed by the Zionist entity (Israel) against our people in Gaza.”

The group added that it will continue its attacks on the “strongholds of the enemies.”

Three US service members were killed and 28 injured in the attack on Tower 22, a small US base, on the Jordanian-Syrian border, American and Jordanian officials said Sunday.

Not on Jordanian soil

RECOMMENDED

US President Joe Biden said in a statement: “Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three US service members were killed – and many wounded – during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border."

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” he added.

Jordanian officials said the attack was not on their soil, but in a border area of Syria, one outside control of the Assad regime.​​​​​​​

RelatedDrone attack on US troops in northeast Jordan kills 3, injures many: Biden
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires