WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza ceasefire talks advance, says Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Progress reportedly made between Israel and Hamas in negotiations on exchange of hostages.
Gaza ceasefire talks advance, says Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Israeli left-wing activists lift placards during a protest against the war in Gaza outside the Ministry of Defence in the central city of Tel Aviv on January 27, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2024

Progress has been made between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in negotiations on an exchange of hostages, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported.

This follows the conclusion of a summit on Sunday in the French capital Paris with the participation of Israel, the US, Egypt and Qatar.

“The Paris summit between Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar on the negotiations for the exchange of hostages with Hamas has ended, and there is progress in the talks,” the broadcasting authority quoted an unnamed Israeli political source as saying.

“The summit discussed a plan to release Israeli hostages in stages, while there are still gaps in demands between the conflicting parties (Israel and Hamas),” the source noted.

“The parties in the talks discussed a ceasefire (that would last) for approximately two months in exchange for the release of about 100 Israeli hostages. Priority would be given to children, women and the sick while Israel releases a large number of Palestinian prisoners,” the source added

Gaps to be discussed

RECOMMENDED

Israel was represented at the summit by the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, and that of Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, according to the broadcasting authority.

Later, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a brief statement that “the intelligence summit in Europe – with the participation of Mossad Director David Barnea, ISA Director Ronen Bar, Maj.-Gen, (Res.) Nitzan Alon, the Director of the CIA (William Burns), the Prime Minister of Qatar (Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulr ahman bin Jassim Al Thani) and the head of the Egyptian Intelligence Services (Abbas Kamel) – concluded a short while ago.”

It added that “there are still significant gaps which the sides will continue to discuss at additional mutual meetings to be held this week.”

There has been no official comment from Hamas, Qatar, or the US regarding what the Israeli source mentioned. However, Hamas has repeatedly confirmed that there will be no talk of a hostage swap deal before a comprehensive ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the areas it infiltrated from occupied Gaza.

RelatedHamas reveals details of ceasefire, hostage swap deal with Israel
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires