Five Western nations urged Kosovo to suspend its decision to replace the local currency, the Serbian dinar, with the euro as of February 1, fearing tensions between Pristina and Belgrade.

The embassies of the Quint countries (the US, France, Italy, Germany and the UK) published a joint statement regarding a new regulation on cash payment transactions.

The statement pointed out that the regulation raises concerns about its impact, especially on Serb-majority communities.

According to the statement, the decision can have an impact on the regulation of schools and hospitals, which would have a direct effect on the daily lives of the overwhelming majority of Kosovo Serbs who receive payments and financial assistance from Serbia.

It came after the ambassadors of the Quint countries met with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti on January 26.

The Kosovo government said Kurti emphasises the importance of everyone in the country respecting the constitution and law as well as respecting independent authorities, in this case, the central bank.

"We urge the government of Kosovo to revisit this decision, consult with the affected communities, respond to the concerns expressed by the international community, and provide ample time for decisions to be implemented in order to mitigate the impact those decisions will have on its citizens," said a statement issued by the US Embassy in Kosovo, as reported by Radio Free Europe (RFE).

On January 17, the country's central bank announced in a decree that Kosovo would adopt the euro for cash and payment transactions beginning February 1.

The next day, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the announcement "worrying," saying it "throws into question all processes, both of normalisation and dialogue."