Monday, January 29, 2024

2032 — A senior Hamas official has said the Palestinian resistance group wanted a "complete and comprehensive ceasefire" in besieged Gaza after mediator Qatar said a framework for a temporary truce was being proposed.

"We are talking first of all about a complete and comprehensive ceasefire, and not a temporary truce," Taher al Nunu told the AFP news agency, adding that once the fighting stopped "the rest of the details can be discussed", including captives' release.

Earlier on Monday, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said that meetings in Paris with CIA chief Bill Burns and top Israeli and Egyptian security officials had resulted in a framework for a phased truce.

He confirmed that the framework would see women and children captives released first, with aid also entering the besieged Gaza.

The parties were "hoping to relay this proposal to Hamas and to get them to a place where they engage positively and constructively in the process", Sheikh Mohammed said.

Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine also reiterated that Israel must halt its war on besieged Gaza and withdraw from the blockaded enclave before any prisoner exchange takes place, Hamas said in a statement.

More updates 👇

2019 GMT — Qatar not mediating with Houthis — Qatari premier

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani has said his country is not currently engaged with Yemen's Houthis over their tension with the US.

"Qatar is not mediating with Houthis, but Qatar is pressing Iran to deescalate regional security situation," Sheikh Mohammed said at the Atlantic Council in Washington, according to the Doha-based Al Jazeera channel.

To a question about the future Palestinian state, Sheikh Mohammed said: "Our position is that the fate of the Palestinians should remain in the hands of the Palestinians."

"They [the Palestinians] are the ones who should decide what will be the way forward," he added.

1735 GMT — Aid groups slam funding cut to UNRWA as Israel bombards Gaza

In a collective outcry against the suspension of funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), several aid organisations have voiced their deep concern over the perilous situation unfolding in Gaza.

The statement, signed by more than 20 organisations, warned of starvation, the looming spectre of famine, and the outbreak of diseases exacerbated by Israel's continued bombardment and deliberate obstruction of aid access in Gaza.

“We are shocked by the reckless decision to cut a lifeline for an entire population by some of the very countries that had called for aid in Gaza to be stepped up and for humanitarians to be protected while doing their job,” it said.

“This decision comes as the International Court of Justice ordered immediate and effective action to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza,” it added.

1751 GMT — UN chief wants swift, efficient UN inquiry into UNRWA

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has met with the head of internal UN investigations to ensure that an inquiry into Israeli accusations against staff at a UN Palestinian aid agency "will be done swiftly and as efficiently as possible," according to a UN spokesperson.

Guterres has "been engaging with the UNRWA leadership and donors to UNRWA" and will host a meeting with major UNRWA donors in New York on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

1738 GMT — France condemns promoting the installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza

France has condemned the holding of a conference on Sunday in Jerusalem promoting the installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza, the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

"We expect from the Israeli authorities a clear denunciation of these position," the spokesperson said.

1737 GMT — Qatari PM says good progress toward new Israel-Hamas hostage deal

The Qatari prime minister has said that good progress was made in weekend talks with the US, Israeli and Egyptian spy chiefs on a way forward toward a new Israel-Hamas hostage release deal.

Speaking to an Atlantic Council webinar, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al Thani said he hoped to present a framework for such a deal to Hamas "and get them to a place where they engage constructively."

1704 GMT — Israel troops to 'go into action' soon at Lebanon border: minister

Israeli troops will "very soon go into action" near the country's northern border with Lebanon, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said, as tensions surge amid the Israeli war on Gaza.

Gallant told troops near the border with besieged Gaza that others were being deployed to Israel's north.

"They will very soon go into action... so the forces in the north are reinforced," Gallant said, adding that reservists would be gradually released "to prepare and come ready" for future operations.

1606 GMT — Israel calls for UN Palestinian refugee agency’s chief to resign

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz has demanded Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, to resign amid accusations that some agency’s staff members of involvement in the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

"Lazzarini should draw conclusions and resign. Supporters of terrorism are not welcome here," Katz wrote on his X account.

1506 GMT — Suspending funding for UN agency for Palestinian refugees ‘historic mistake’: Lebanon

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib has termed the suspension of funding for UNRWA as a “historic mistake.”

Bou Habib held talks in the capital Beirut with US Ambassador Lisa Johnson.

“Suspending aid for UNRWA is a historic mistake that will deprive Palestinian refugees of any hope for a better life and future, and will constitute a threat to regional security and the security of host countries and donor countries alike,” he said during the meeting as cited by a Foreign Ministry statement.

At least 12 countries — Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Finland, Australia, the UK, Netherlands, the US, France, Austria and Japan — have suspended funds for UNRWA, which was established in 1949 to cater to Palestinian refugees across the Middle East.

1505 GMT — Rocket sirens blare in Tel Aviv for first time in weeks

Rocket sirens have gone off in Tel Aviv and other major cities across central Israel for the first time in weeks, sending residents running for shelter.

Israeli media reported explosions could be heard, possibly indicating air defence systems that shot down incoming rockets fired from Gaza.

Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed wing said it fired at the Israeli commercial hub in response to massacres against civilians in Gaza.

1448 GMT — White House says negotiators reach framework for new Gaza hostage deal

Negotiators seeking to broker a deal for the release of additional hostages held by Palestinian resistance group Hamas have developed a "framework" that could lead to an eventual deal, the White House has said.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby described the ongoing talks as "constructive," but maintained that while progress has been made there is not a "deal that's on the table and imminently ready to be announced."

1420 GMT — Israeli army kills five Palestinians in occupied West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces have killed five people in separate incidents across the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said as Israeli troops carried out a series of raids.

The Health Ministry in Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, said the latest of five killings happened in central Silwad.

A member of the town council said 19-year-old Abdul Rahman Hamed was killed during an Israeli military operation, while the Health Ministry reported others were wounded.

Further south in Dura, 18-year-old Muhannad Ismail al Fasfus was shot dead by the Israeli military, according to the ministry.

In addition, Thaer Naim Hamo, a 21-year-old resident of Al Yamun, was killed during an Israeli raid in Jenin and 16-year-old, Rani Yasser Khalaf al Shaer was shot dead by Israeli forces in the southern town of Teqoa.

1408 GMT — Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Israel trade heavy cross-border fire amid escalation

Hezbollah has said its militants targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Jal al Alam in southern Lebanon, resulting in “direct hits.”

Hezbollah said it also targeted the Israeli Metula site and a gathering of soldiers near the Metat base with missiles. It also shelled the Brannit barracks and the Haddab Yarin and Birkit Risha sites, inflicting direct hits.

Israeli forces, meanwhile, carried out strikes in the border town of Kfarkel with white phosphorus shells, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in the towns of Marwahin, Aita al Shaab, Dahiyeh, Alma al Shaab and Rmeish.

1339 GMT — UN rapporteur welcomes Spain's decision to not suspend UNRWA funding