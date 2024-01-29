Iran’s foreign minister was in Pakistan for talks on deescalating tensions after deadly airstrikes by Tehran and Islamabad earlier this month killed at least 11 people, marking a significant escalation in fraught relations between the neighbours.

Hossein Amirabdollahian landed at an airport near Islamabad before dawn and was to “hold in-depth talks” with his Pakistani counterpart on Monday, Jalil Abbas Jilani, according to the foreign ministry in Islamabad. The Iranian foreign minister was also to meet with Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

Relations between the two countries were dramatically imperilled on Jan. 17, when Iran launched air strikes in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Baluchistan province, targeting what Tehran said were hideouts of the militant group Jaish al Adl, or the Army of Justice. Pakistan said two children were killed and three others were wounded.

In retaliation to the strikes, Pakistan recalled its ambassadors from Tehran and launched airstrikes against alleged militant hideouts inside Iran, in the Sistan and Baluchestan province, killing at least nine people. Islamabad said it was targeting Baluch militant groups with separatist goals.

Border tensions escalate