Palestine slams Israeli conference on return of settlements to Gaza
Palestine calls the conference a threat to regional stability and a challenge to international law.
Israel's aggression in Gaza has so far killed at least 26,422 Palestinians and wounded 65,087 others. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
January 29, 2024

Palestine has condemned an Israeli meeting held in Jerusalem to discuss the return of settlements to the besieged Gaza, stating that it reflects the leanings of the Israeli right to destabilise the region.

"The colonial meeting in Jerusalem poses a blatant challenge to the International Court of Justice decision, accompanied by public incitement to forcibly displace Palestinians," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement also condemned the slogans put forward in the meeting by extremist ministers, settlers and their leaders, such as: "Peace comes only through transfer."

"The Israeli government bears full responsibility for such inflammatory calls, which Jewish extremists consider as directives to wreak havoc against the Palestinian people," it added.

It also urged the international community "to exert pressure on Netanyahu to halt these provocative practices and impose deterrent sanctions on settlers, their leaders and those politically supporting them."

Earlier on Sunday, the Jewish Power party held its Victory Conference to promote the return of settlements to Gaza and the northern West Bank, in response to the October 7 attacks, according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

The UN considers Israeli settlement in occupied Palestinian territories illegal and has repeatedly called on Israel to cease it, to no avail, warning that these acts undermine resolving the conflict based on the two-state solution.

