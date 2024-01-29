Palestine has condemned an Israeli meeting held in Jerusalem to discuss the return of settlements to the besieged Gaza, stating that it reflects the leanings of the Israeli right to destabilise the region.

"The colonial meeting in Jerusalem poses a blatant challenge to the International Court of Justice decision, accompanied by public incitement to forcibly displace Palestinians," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement also condemned the slogans put forward in the meeting by extremist ministers, settlers and their leaders, such as: "Peace comes only through transfer."

"The Israeli government bears full responsibility for such inflammatory calls, which Jewish extremists consider as directives to wreak havoc against the Palestinian people," it added.