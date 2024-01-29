The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) provides what many see as a critical lifeline to around two million Palestinians in Gaza.

But this lifeline has come under threat after Israeli allegation that 12 workers at the agency were involved in Hamas’s incursion into Israel on October 7.

More than 26,000 Palestinians - most of them women and children – have been killed amid Israel's onslaught, described as a collective punishment of Palestinians.

The United States was the first Western country to suspend funding, with the country being the biggest donor to the organisation with $340 million in 2022. Other Western nations such as the UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Finland also suspended aid while in 2022, they provided nearly 60% of the agency's budget.

It has received strong pushback from many who feel it will negatively impact the lives of Palestinians.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called for a comprehensive review of the agency to determine the facts and "what is politically motivated" and later said that "Our humanitarian operation, on which 2 million people depend as a lifeline in Gaza, is collapsing."

At least 85 percent of Gaza's population is displaced amid acute shortages of food, potable water, and medicine, while over half of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

The former executive director of Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth, underscored how "military aid to Israel continues despite its war crimes and plausible genocide".

Francesca Albanese, a lawyer and the UN's Special Rapporteur, called the move "utterly irresponsible and immoral."

For years, critics have insisted that the Israel lobby has pushed to close down UNRWA, widely regarded as the sole UN agency to hold a specific mandate to care for the basic needs of Palestinian refugees.

How UNRWA works

Today, UNRWA is the primary humanitarian agency in Gaza for more than two million people depending on its services.

Overall, UNRWA provides various services, including vital education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, Microfinance and emergency assistance.

The agency runs over 180 schools for over 290,000 students and health centres in Gaza, providing critical services, with many struck by Israeli air strikes.

Amid the dire conditions in Gaza, Commissioner-General Philip Lazzarini said, "many are hungry as the clock is ticking towards a looming famine."

The agency runs shelters for over one million people and provides food and primary healthcare services.

Lazzarini has urged the nations suspending their funding to "re-consider" before he says the organisation is "forced to suspend its humanitarian response."

"The lives of people in Gaza depend on this support, and so does regional stability," said Lazzarini.

History of UNRWA

In 1948, Zionist militias forcibly displaced some 750,000 Palestinians and killed 15,000 Palestinians to establish the State of Israel. The violent incursion became known as the Nakba or catastrophe.

In the aftermath, UNRWA was set up by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of December 8 1949, to provide direct relief and programmes for Palestine refugees.

On May 1, 1950, the agency began its operations and sought to respond to the different needs of Palestinian refugees.