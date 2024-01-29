Russia has officially recognised Vladimir Putin as a candidate for the presidential elections in March, a vote that he is all but certain to win.

The Central Election Commission said on Monday it had registered Putin, who nominated himself, as well as right-wing firebrand Leonid Slutsky as candidates for the vote.

The 71-year-old has led Russia since the turn of the century, winning four presidential ballots and briefly serving as prime minister.

The election will be held over a three-day period from March 15 to 17.