Alper Gezeravci has described his feelings about becoming Türkiye’s first space traveler as "something he has never felt before," and how seeing the Turkish flag on the space station gives him "extraordinary happiness and pride."

“I am incredibly happy to be a part of this very valuable and important mission in which our country and government have put their will forward, and to be able to carry the dreams of our future generations beyond the sky and into the depths of space,” Gezeravci said from the International Space Station (ISS) via video link while responding to questions of journalists sitting at the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) in Ankara on Sunday.

“As for the glorious Turkish flag that I brought here with me, every time I pass by where it hangs, I feel happiness and pride, as it reminds me of the will and the determination of my country,” he added.

Mission transcends imagination

In response to a question, Türkiye’s first space traveler said, that while he had been a jet pilot for years, it was beyond his wildest dreams to serve Türkiye in a field he had never considered until the National Space Program was announced.

Following a selection process worthy of this duty, he learned the requirements for an astronaut to carry out the country's first manned space mission.

"I received all of the training. I adopted a new way of life tailored to this task, and from that point forward, I was completely channeled into it," he explained.

He said they received low-pressure ring and centrifuge training to meet the mission's physiological requirements. While their bodies were subjected to the force of gravity, we developed the physical abilities required to carry out duties.

“We learned how the space station operates normally as well as how to handle emergencies. We completed theoretical and practical training for the scientific experiments that will be carried out specifically for our mission. We received survival training for emergency scenarios that we may encounter during our return to Earth," he said.

Related Turkish astronaut Gezeravci performs more experiments in space

Possible emergency scenarios in mind during launch

After being strapped into the spacecraft's chair for launch, Gezeravci said the time had come for Türkiye to witness the launch, which made him happy.

"The moment of launch was incredible. I was mentally rehearsing the reactions and procedures that we would use in possible emergency scenarios, as we might need this information during the mission and need to be prepared for anything at any time," he said.

To another question, Gezeravci noted that the facial area appears more swollen than on Earth due to the accumulation of fluids in the upper parts of the body in the absence of gravity. However, they have special exercise programs to prevent bone density and muscle mass loss.