This election cycle, US President Joe Biden is taking much of his coalition for granted, including Arab and Muslim voters, the Black community and young people. But can he afford to do that?

When asked this month how he felt about declining support from the Arab and Muslim community, Biden referenced contender Donald Trump’s "Muslim ban" and stated he would make sure "we understand who cares about the Arab population."

This type of dismissive sentiment is not new. Minority populations often feel that their issues get pushed aside once politicians take office.

A prominent theory in political science argues that this recurring circumstance is owed to these groups finding themselves "captured" in the political system: ignored by one major party and taken for granted by the other all so that politicians can cater to white swing voters.

Biden's camp presumes that come November, domestic concerns will outweigh any opposition that Arabs and Muslims have to the handling of the war on Gaza. The administration has demonstrated this belief by offering token concessions in response to these communities’ distress.

For their part, Arab and Muslim voters seem far more willing to defect from the Biden coalition in a fraught electoral gambit than the president assumes. This inclination should be a concern for Democratic strategists, given the outsized influence that mass defections from these communities could have on the 2024 election.

There's other groups Biden needs to worry about too.

Even if those in charge at the Democratic National Committee are (foolishly) unfazed by the prospect of losing Arab and Muslim votes en masse, they simply cannot ignore the criticism coming from the core of their coalition. For one thing, it appears that Black Americans are increasingly not on board with Biden’s foreign policy. More conclusively, it is clear that Biden is losing support among a key constituency: young voters.

To put it bluntly, the Democratic Party is existentially dependent on Millennial and Gen-Z voters. In a sense, anyone who wishes to win an election in the near term will need to rely in large part on these cohorts as those born between 1981-2012 will make up the majority of the electorateas early as 2028.

Lucky for Democrats, Millennials and Gen-Zers already appear to be more progressive than prior generations and more likely to turn out on Election Day.

However, a recent study conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute adds some needed nuance to these observations.

PRRI found that Millennials and Gen-Zers were the most likely generations to self-identify as "liberal" (39 percent and 43 percent, respectively), but they were no more likely than older cohorts to affiliate with the Democratic Party.

"For young people, the options that have been available to you your entire lifetime have been either Trump or Biden. You may be looking at that and saying, 'No thanks.' " - Kristen Soltis Anderson, pollster

Even more telling, these youngest adults were significantly less likely to agree with the statement "Voting is the most effective way to create change in America."

Another recent survey has raised alarm bells about voter apathy amid the youth. Speaking to the New York Times about the results, pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson explained: