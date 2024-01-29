Israel’s genocide in Gaza is threatening to erode Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fragile grip on power.

Public trust in his leadership continues to dwindle, with only a fraction of Israelis now backing Netanyahu as premier. Most of the Israeli public is also furious at the way his war cabinet is responding to Hamas. A big majority holds Netanyahu principally responsible for the October 7 offensive.

All this adds to fierce public opposition against Netanyahu’s controversial hostage strategy in Gaza. Sharp divisions are also beginning to dominate his fragile war cabinet.

With no end in sight for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, domestic opposition to Netanyahu is set to intensify.

First, the Israeli PM is already struggling to retain the favour of key coalition partners, including the centrist "National Unity" party, to keep his present leadership intact. That includes war cabinet minister Benny Gantz and ally Gadi Eisenkot, whose consent was critical in the formation of Netanyahu’s emergency government in October.

Both have grown increasingly critical of Netanyahu’s belligerent military strategy in Gaza, questioning its effectiveness in securing the release of over 130 Israeli captives. Prompt release of hostages has been a firm red line for the Israeli public. It has triggered a wave of protests against Netanyahu, his war cabinet, and shot his popularity to record lows.

Prospects of a favourable shift remain bleak. Netanyahu rejected Hamas’ conditions for a hostage deal this month, refusing to withdraw Israeli forces in exchange. There are also reports that Netanyahu has deliberately obstructed high-level Qatari hostage release negotiations, dismissing facilitation as "problematic."

All this contradicts one of the principal goals of Netanyahu’s emergency wartime government: to quell public anger and secure the release of Israeli hostages, no matter the cost.

In a sign of Netanyahu's waning public credibility,relatives of Israeli hostages stormed the parliament this month and condemned the PM for putting their priorities on the back burner. Broader anti-government protests are also on the rise.

In late January, scores of outraged Israelis took to the streets to demand fresh elections in Israel, claiming that "the threat is no longer from Hamas, but from (Israel’s) criminal cabinet."

The protests are the latest symptom of dwindling public trust in Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, and in his ability to meet commitments that formed the crux of his war-time government.