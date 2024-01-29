Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has resigned saying he would become chairman of the ruling party going into parliamentary elections in October.

The conservative-leaning Garibashvili, 41, had been prime minister since February 2021. His announcement came on Monday, a month after the political comeback of his close ally the powerful oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

"Today, I am leaving the post of prime minister," Garibashvili, who was previously prime minister from 2013-2015, said in a televised statement, adding that he would become the Georgian Dream chairman after the party congress on February 1.

"Georgian Dream must prepare for a convincing victory in the October parliamentary elections," he said. "I thank Bidzina Ivanishvili for his support."

The pro-government Imedi TV said Garibashvili is to be replaced by the current party chief and Ivanishvili's lieutenant Irakli Kobakhidze.