TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Parliament Speaker Kurtulmus meets Bahrain’s King Al Khalifa
Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus expresses "confidence" that Türkiye-Bahrain relations would "significantly advance in political, economic, and cultural spheres," after meeting Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.
Turkish Parliament Speaker Kurtulmus meets Bahrain’s King Al Khalifa
For his part, Al Khalifa said that the efforts of the parliaments would advance the relationship between the two countries in all areas. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
January 29, 2024

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus has held talks with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. 

Kurtulmus expressed his pleasure on Monday at being in the "friendly and brotherly" country of Bahrain during his meeting with Al Khalifa at the Royal Palace, according to a statement from the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM). 

He said that he had "productive" meetings with Bahrain's Council of Representatives and Shura Council leaders and members, expressing "confidence" that Türkiye-Bahrain relations would "significantly advance in political, economic, and cultural spheres."

For his part, Al Khalifa said that the efforts of the parliaments would advance the relationship between the two countries in all areas.

Earlier, Kurtulmus held talks with Ali Bin Saleh Al Saleh, chairperson of Bahrain’s Shura Council.

RelatedIsrael evacuates embassies in Bahrain, Jordan, Morocco: state media

Enhancing relations

The Turkish parliament speaker said that there had been no visit to Bahrain at the parliament level for quite some time and wished that this visit would mark a “new beginning.”

Kurtulmus also expressed Türkiye's intention to enhance relations both with Gulf countries and other nations in the region.

He also highlighted the challenges that the region, particularly Palestinian territories, are facing.

Al Saleh also stressed the need for advancing commercial relations between the two countries.

RECOMMENDED

Touching upon Israel's ongoing attacks on Palestine, Al Saleh said that peace cannot be achieved in the Middle East until the Palestinian issue is resolved.

RelatedBahrain cuts trade ties with Israel, recalls envoy over attacks on Gaza

'Israel's inhumane massacre'

As part of his visit to Bahrain, Numan Kurtulmus also met with Ahmed bin Salman Al Musallam, the speaker of Bahrain’s Council of Representatives, according to a statement from the Turkish Parliament.

Kurtulmus also conveyed Ankara’s gratitude for Bahrain’s stance against Israel's “inhumane massacres against Palestine.”

He hoped that “an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital will be established.”

“The second area is the subject of humanity. People of different faiths all over the world are opposing this persecution and saying 'enough is enough',” he said.

For his part, Al Musallam expressed support for Ankara's efforts for Palestine on international platforms, and said that Manama also act in the same manner.

He said that the solution for the Palestinian issues lies in the establishment of a fully independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, adding that Bahrain opposes displacement of Palestinians from their lands.

RelatedTurkish FM Fidan urges world to prevent starvation, diseases in Gaza
Explore
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires