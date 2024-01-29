Canada has dropped export controls to Türkiye for certain types of weapons, including drone optical technology, according to a notice posted online, saying that from now on it would review all exports on a case-by-case basis.

Monday's announcement from Ottawa came after Canada suspended drone technology sales to Türkiye, a fellow member of NATO, in 2020 after alleging its optical equipment attached to Türkiye-made drones had been used by Azerbaijan while fighting Armenia in Karabakh, an enclave Baku has since liberated.

And until last week, Türkiye had not endorsed Sweden’s membership bid in NATO.

Both those hurdles have been removed and Hungary is now the only obstacle to Sweden joining NATO. All members must approve any bids to enter the NATO alliance.