Canada drops arms export controls for Türkiye
Ottawa drops export controls for certain types of weapons after suspending drone technology sales to Ankara in 2020, a government notice says.
Turkish aerospace industry has witnessed unparalleled development in the last decade despite foreign export restrictions.  Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
January 29, 2024

Canada has dropped export controls to Türkiye for certain types of weapons, including drone optical technology, according to a notice posted online, saying that from now on it would review all exports on a case-by-case basis.

Monday's announcement from Ottawa came after Canada suspended drone technology sales to Türkiye, a fellow member of NATO, in 2020 after alleging its optical equipment attached to Türkiye-made drones had been used by Azerbaijan while fighting Armenia in Karabakh, an enclave Baku has since liberated.

And until last week, Türkiye had not endorsed Sweden’s membership bid in NATO.

Both those hurdles have been removed and Hungary is now the only obstacle to Sweden joining NATO. All members must approve any bids to enter the NATO alliance.

While Canada and Türkiye are NATO allies, it took months of talks to reach a deal to resume the sale of military equipment.

The agreement calls for Türkiye to give information if drones with Canadian equipment attached are re-exported, particularly if Türkiye exports the drones to non-NATO members.

Under Canadian law and the international Arms Trade Treaty, Ottawa is required to prevent the diversion of exported military goods to anyone other than intended customers.

