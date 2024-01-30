US forces may have mistaken an enemy drone for an American one and let it pass unchallenged into a desert base in Jordan, where it killed at least three US troops and wounded dozens more, officials said.

As the enemy drone was flying in at a low altitude, a US drone was returning to the small installation known as Tower 22, according to a preliminary report cited by two officials on Monday, who were not authorised to comment and insisted on anonymity.

As a result, there was no effort to shoot down the enemy drone that hit the outpost.

One of the trailers where troops slept sustained the brunt of the strike, while surrounding trailers got limited damage from the blast and flying debris.

Aside from the soldiers killed, the Pentagon said more than 40 troops were wounded in the attack, most with cuts, bruises, brain injuries and similar wounds.

Eight were medically evacuated, including three who were going to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany.

The other five, who suffered minor brain injuries, were expected to return to duty.

The preliminary conclusion was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Asked if the failure to shoot down the enemy drone was "human error," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh responded that the US Central Command was still assessing the matter.

The Pentagon identified those killed in the attack as, sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46, specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, and specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23 — all from Georgia state.

Tower 22 holds a strategically important location in Jordan, at the most northeastern point where the country's borders meet Syria and Iraq.

Little is publicly known about the base. But it includes logistics support and there are 350 US Army and Air Force troops at the base.