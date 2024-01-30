Tuesday, January 30, 2024

1911 GMT — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his military forces have killed hundreds of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7 and vowed to continue the killing spree there.

"We are in a battle where we will not stop until total victory," Netanyahu said during a meeting with army soldiers in the occupied West Bank as reported by the Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

"We must achieve victory. To do so, we must pay attention to other fronts, and this (the West Bank) is of utmost importance,'' he added.

"We have already eliminated 500 terrorists here, including today in Jenin, and there are more to follow,'' Netanyahu said.

1956 GMT — Hamas may discuss prisoner exchange proposal in Egyptian talks

A Hamas delegation is set to visit Cairo later this week for talks with Egyptian officials on a proposed prisoner exchange deal, a Palestinian source has told Anadolu Agency.

The proposal offered to Hamas that was reached in Paris between Israel, Egypt, Qatar and the US, includes a three-staged exchange of prisoners and a ceasefire for several weeks, according to the source, who preferred anonymity.

The first stage involves releasing 30 Israeli civilian prisoners held in Gaza, including the elderly and women. The second has the release of captured soldiers.

As for the third stage, it will involve handing over the bodies of Israelis hostages killed in Gaza, according to the source.

Regarding the release of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the source noted that there is no clear number but it ranges from 100 to 200 for each Israeli prisoner, to be agreed upon in the three stages.

The source confirmed that the number of Palestinian prisoners included in the second batch will be greater than the number in the first, considering that the second stage will include releasing Israeli soldiers held by Hamas.

At the conclusion of negotiations, Hamas will respond to the Egyptian side, the source added, suggesting that this is likely to occur by the end of the weekend.

1900 GMT — Israel's Dermer to meet Sullivan at White House

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with top Israeli official Ron Dermer on the Gaza war, a White House official has said.

Dermer, who is Israel's minister for strategic affairs, is a well-known figure in Washington, having served as Israel's ambassador.

1729 GMT — Israeli army raids Red Crescent, hospital in Gaza's Khan Younis

The Israeli army has raided the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and Al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the organisation said.

“Israeli forces are demanding the medical staff and displaced people to vacate the building,” it added in a brief statement.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the report.

1813 GMT — UN says agency aiding Palestinians cannot be replaced

No organisation can "replace or substitute" the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency, employees of which were implicated in the October 7 attacks on Israel, the UN's coordinator for Gaza aid said.

"There is no way that any organisation can replace or substitute (the) tremendous capacity, the fabric of UNRWA - (their) ability and their knowledge of the population in Gaza," said the recently appointed coordinator, Sigrid Kaag, referring to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

1737 GMT — UN Security Council concerned by dire aid situation in Gaza

The UN Security Council has expressed concern about the "dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Gaza and urged all parties to work with the senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag.

The statement by the 15-member council came after Kaag briefed the body behind closed doors for the first time since she was appointed about a month ago.

1709 GMT — Israel army says flooding Gaza tunnels to halt Hamas attacks

The Israeli army has said it is channelling water into Gaza's tunnels in a bid to destroy the sprawling underground network used by Hamas to launch attacks on Israel.

"It is part of a range of tools deployed by the IDF (Israeli army) to neutralise the threat of Hamas's subterranean network of tunnels," the military said in a statement.

1617 GMT — Israel says to keep military control of post-war Gaza

Israel will maintain military control over Gaza after the war, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said.

''After the war, when it’s over, I think it’s completely clear that Hamas won’t control Gaza. Israel will control [it] militarily but won’t control it in a civilian sense,'' Gallant told the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee as cited by a statement released by the Knesset (parliament).

''When we’re talking about military freedom of operation, look what happened tonight in Jenin,'' Gallant said, in reference to Tuesday’s assassination of three Palestinians at Ibn Sina Hospital by Israeli soldiers disguised as doctors, nurses, and civilians.

1437 GMT — Israel starving Gaza to push Palestinians out: rights monitor

Israel is using “starvation as a means of war” to drive people out of Gaza or even kill them, according to the chairperson of Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

Ramy Abdu said that people could not cook due to the large-scale food shortage in Gaza, noting that while an average of 500 truckloads of aid entered the region daily before the start of the ongoing Israeli war, this number is currently 100 trucks or less.

Abdu said: "We can speak about maybe 50 to 100 trucks that arrived in northern Gaza during the last 100 days at least and a severe hunger in this area (northern Gaza).”

He said there is “severe hunger” and a “shortage in everything” in the region.

“The people are starving, really starving in this area.”

1436 GMT — Netanyahu rejects Hamas' key demands in ceasefire talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will not withdraw from Gaza or release thousands of jailed Palestinians, two of the key demands Hamas has made in ongoing indirect ceasefire talks.

During an event in the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu once again vowed that the war would not end without Israel's “absolute victory” over Hamas.

“We will not end this war without achieving all of our goals,” he said. “We will not withdraw the Israeli military from the Gaza Strip, and we will not release thousands of terrorists.”

1419 GMT — Houthi group ready for 'long-term confrontation' with US, UK

Yemen's Houthis are ready for a "long-term confrontation" with the US and Britain, commander of the Houthi forces Mohamed al Atifi has said in a statement.

"(...) We are prepared for a long-term confrontation with the forces of tyranny. The Americans, the British, and those who coordinated with them must realise the power of the sovereign Yemeni decision and that there is no debate or dispute over it," he said.

1408 GMT — Palestinians in Lebanon protest halt in funding to UN agency

Dozens have demonstrated outside the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees in Beirut against several countries' decision to suspend funding for the body after Israel charged some staff participated in Hamas's October 7 attack.

"We are afraid for the future of UNRWA," said Palestinian refugee Abu Mohammed, 65, who attended the protest organised by Hamas in Lebanon.

"All our children study in UNRWA schools and most of our medical care is covered by the agency," he said, urging countries "to reverse their decision".

"The suspension of aid would be catastrophic from a social and humanitarian perspective," he added.

1405 GMT — Russia condemns 'collective punishment' of UN agency in Gaza

Russia has criticised a decision by several countries to suspend their funding for UNRWA, calling it a form of "collective punishment".

"What has happened and is happening is collective punishment, prohibited by international humanitarian law," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

An investigation into accusations that UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 attack should not be replaced by "collective punishment" of the agency and Palestinian people, he added.

"If that investigation is implemented, then the facts will be established," Lavrov said.

"But if the investigation is replaced by collective punishment of both UNRWA and, most importantly, those to whom the UN has provided invaluable assistance, then I think that is the wrong decision," he added.