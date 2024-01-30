The leader of Canada's largest Muslim organisation has cancelled a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for failing to do more to help Palestinians in Gaza and for inaction to curb rising hate crimes.

"We no longer think it's productive to speak with this prime minister," Stephen Brown, chief executive officer of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), said Monday at a press conference in Ottawa.

"There is nothing new that we could say," Brown said, as reported by The Globe and Mail newspaper. "We've said it all before."

The meeting was slated to discuss anti-Muslim hate, but Brown said he skipped the session because Trudeau had not kept his promises made in the 2015 election, namely, funding programmes to curtail hate crimes, such as security cameras at Muslim prayer sites.

"It has become clear that we seem to only get a sliver of policy reform when our lives or our safety is destroyed," Brown said. "Our government has failed to move on substantive hate-crime legislation."

Surging hate crimes