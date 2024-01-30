TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Bali police capture 3 Mexicans involved in armed assault on Turkish visitor
A group of four Mexican nationals in Indonesia's resort island carried out an armed robbery that resulted in severe injuries to a 39-year-old Turkish tourist.
Bali police capture 3 Mexicans involved in armed assault on Turkish visitor
The suspects planned the robbery by preparing guns and surveilling the targeted villa, police said. / Photo: AP / AP
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
January 30, 2024

Indonesian police said they have arrested three Mexicans for alleged robbery on the resort island of Bali that left a tourist from Türkiye badly wounded.

The arrests were made Saturday at a villa in Ungasan village of Badung district in Bali where the Mexican men had been staying since December 7 as tourists, Bali police spokesperson Jansen Avitus Panjaitan said on Tuesday.

The three men who were arrested and a fourth Mexican man broke into a villa near the popular tourist spot of Kuta last week after pointing their guns at a security guard and forcing him to surrender, Panjaitan said.

The four men armed with three guns sprayed bullets toward several guests who ran out of the villa for safety. The suspects stole US dollars and Indonesian currency worth about $5,900 from the villa and shot a 39-year-old Turkish man in his stomach, left hand and left back chest, police said.

RECOMMENDED

The suspects planned the robbery by preparing guns and surveilling the targeted villa, police said.

Surveillance camera recordings and witness accounts led police to the four Mexican suspects, one who was still being sought and three who were paraded at the news conference wearing handcuffs and orange vests.

RelatedBali immigration officers arrested in illegal organ trafficking syndicate
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan