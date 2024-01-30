On June 25, 1978, in front of more than 75,000 boisterous fans at the iconic Estadio Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, hosts Argentina won their first FIFA World Cup title, edging the Netherlands in a pulsating finale.

Millions around the globe watched the game on their TV screens, most of them cheering for the crafty and colourful Argentine team.

Among those fans was Islahuddin Siddiqui, who celebrated Argentina's historic triumph sitting in his drawing room at his Karachi residence, almost 15,000 kilometres away from Buenos Aires.

Siddiqui was and still is a die-hard Argentina fan but that wasn't the only reason why he cheered for the South Americans as skipper Daniel Passarella lifted the World Cup.

Just over two months before, Siddiqui himself was in Passarella's position and the only difference was that he was lifting the Hockey World Cup at Campa de Polo in Buenos Aires after a hard-fought 3-2 triumph also against the Netherlands in the final.

And in a way, Pakistan's title-winning triumph on the grassy ground of Campa de Polo paved the path for Argentina's victory.

A fight to the top

Siddiqui’s Pakistan team was head and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the 4th Hockey World Cup played from March 19 to April 2 as it became the first side in the tournament's history to win a second world title and also the first to do it without losing or even drawing a single game.

And in the process, it helped hosts Argentina to develop a winning formula that enabled them to lift the FIFA World Cup a few weeks later.

"Watching the FIFA World Cup final that day brought back all sorts of memories," Siddiqui told TRT World in a recent interview.

"It took me back to one of my most favourite cities because it hosted one of my career's most memorable tournaments," says Siddiqui, who is regarded as a legend of Pakistan hockey.

Over the years, Pakistan have slumped in international hockey but back in the sixties and seventies, they were like a force of nature and just ran roughshod over their rivals, winning major international titles almost at will. They won four World Cup titles and three Olympic gold medals besides several Asian Games gold medals and Champions Trophy crowns.

Siddiqui was captain of a star-studded Pakistan team that landed in Argentina with the singular goal of winning back the world title.

It was a time when European-style hockey, which relied on organised defence, set pieces and penalty corners, was threatening to overwhelm the more crafty Asian style. With old Asian powerhouse India facing a decline in their fortunes, Pakistan was the main flag-bearer of the Asian style.

Pakistan's team manager in Buenos Aires was the late Abdul Waheed Khan.

The lanky Khan was a 1960 Rome Olympic Games gold medallist. As a coach, he was way ahead of his time. He made it clear on his arrival in Argentina that Pakistan would not allow European powerhouses like Germany and the Netherlands to destroy the beauty of hockey.

“I won't let any European team destroy the beauty of the game of hockey to win the world title through penalty corners,” he told reporters ahead of Pakistan's opening game of the World Cup.

Despite having some of the finest players in their ranks, Pakistan was going through a bit of a title drought before landing in Argentina. They had failed to win a global title since 1971: (1972 Olympic Games – 2nd, 1973 World Cup – 4th, 1975 World Cup – 2nd, and 1976 Olympic Games – 3rd).

Khan and his team knew that it was time Pakistan regained its golden form.

Khan made sure he wouldn't leave any stone unturned. He even used technology by repeatedly showing his players videos of famed Dutch penalty corner specialist Paul Litjens and finding ways and means to counter him.

"We were there to win the World Cup," says Siddiqui. "We knew our major rivals for the world title were the Germans and the Dutch. We wanted to play to our strengths, which was field attacks and at the same time we had to neutralise their short corner arsenal."

Pakistan began their campaign in the World Cup with a series of big wins against Ireland (9-0) and Italy (7-0). They beat the Dutch (3-1), Malaysia (3-0) and Spain (2-1).

"Our last pool game was against the home side," recalls Siddiqui. "There was a packed crowd for the game and the fans were naturally cheering for Argentina. We scored our first goal, then the second, third and fourth. By the time we scored our fifth goal, the crowd had started to cheer for us. And then the local fans cheered for us all the way till we lifted the World Cup."