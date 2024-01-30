Spain's lower house of Parliament is to debate and vote on an enormously divisive amnesty law that aims to sweep away the legal troubles of potentially hundreds of people who were involved in Catalonia’s unsuccessful 2017 independence bid.

The bill, which will be voted on Tuesday, could pave the way for the return of fugitive ex-Catalan President Carles Puigdemont — head of a Catalan separatist party — who fled Spain to Belgium after leading the failed illegal secession bid in 2017 that brought the country to the brink.

A key question is whether Puigdemont's party will manage to include clauses in the bill that would cover him against all possible legal challenges if he returns.

If it can't, then it may shoot the bill down.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez agreed to push through the law in exchange for parliamentary support from two small Catalan separatist parties, which enabled him to form a new minority leftist government late last year.

Puigdemont and the Catalan independence issue are anathema for many Spaniards, and the amnesty bill has roused the ire of the conservative and far-right opposition parties that represent roughly half the country’s population.

Many in the judiciary and police are also opposed, as well as several top figures in Sánchez's own party.

Opposition uproar

Opposition parties have staged at least seven major demonstrations in recent months against the law.