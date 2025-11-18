Sudanese army forces and allied fighters inflicted heavy losses on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the North Kordofan state, an allied group has said.

The Sudan Shield Forces, an ally of the army, said in a statement on Tuesday that it had carried out a “successful military combat mission” in the Um Sayala area of North Kordofan, as part of a plan “to eradicate rebellion and completely destroy its capabilities in the North Kordofan axis.”

The group claimed that it had inflicted heavy losses on the RSF in both personnel and equipment, “despite the large-scale mobilisation of the militia, which was supported by drones and heavy artillery.”

It, however, acknowledged casualties among its fighters, including its commander, Abu Aqla Kikil, who sustained minor injuries.

Formed in early 2022 in the eastern Al Jazirah state, the group has an estimated force of more than 35,000 fighters.

Kikil had joined the RSF in August 2023, but later defected to the army.

On Monday, the Sudanese army said that it had recaptured Um Sayala, 200 kilometres north of the provincial capital El Obeid, following fierce clashes with the RSF.