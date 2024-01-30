Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to bring down the government if a "reckless" deal is reached with the Hamas group.

"A reckless deal is equal to the dismantlement of the [Israeli] government," Ben-Gvir wrote on his X account.

The current coalition government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has 64 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset (Israel’s parliament).

It needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to pass any deal in the Knesset.

Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power Party has 14 lawmakers in the Knesset, meaning he could easily topple the government.

Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich oppose any ceasefire deal with Hamas.

'Eventual deal'