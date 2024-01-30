WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ben-Gvir threatens to dismantle Israeli govt over any 'reckless' Hamas deal
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's current coalition has 64 lawmakers and needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to pass any deal, making decisions by Gvir's 14 lawmakers very valuable.
Ben-Gvir threatens to dismantle Israeli govt over any 'reckless' Hamas deal
A reckless deal is equal to the dismantlement of the [Israeli] government," Ben-Gvir wrote on his X account./ Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 30, 2024

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has threatened to bring down the government if a "reckless" deal is reached with the Hamas group.

"A reckless deal is equal to the dismantlement of the [Israeli] government," Ben-Gvir wrote on his X account.

The current coalition government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has 64 lawmakers in the 120-seat Knesset (Israel’s parliament).

It needs the support of at least 61 lawmakers to pass any deal in the Knesset.

Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power Party has 14 lawmakers in the Knesset, meaning he could easily topple the government.

Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich oppose any ceasefire deal with Hamas.

RelatedIsraeli settlers blame far-right Ben-Gvir for Jerusalem attack

'Eventual deal'

RECOMMENDED

The White House said Monday that negotiators seeking to broker a deal for the release of additional hostages held by Hamas have developed a “framework” that could lead to an eventual deal.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the proposal includes the release of 35 Israeli hostages in return for a 6-week ceasefire in Gaza and the release of thousands of Palestinian detainees.

On Tuesday, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh confirmed that his group is studying a proposal for a ceasefire deal with Israel.

Hamas is believed to be holding nearly 136 Israelis.

Israel launched a deadly offensive on Gaza on October 7, in response to an attack by the resistance group Hamas, killing at least 26,751 Palestinians and injuring 65,636 since then.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
Gulf Clan, major Colombia drug cartel, halts peace talks after Trump-Petro pact
US to 'draw down' 700 immigration agents from Minnesota
China’s Xi holds back-to-back calls with Putin, Trump
Final session of Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum opens in Cairo
UK acquits pro-Palestinian activists of aggravated burglary at Israel-linked defence firm
British couple ordered to leave India over pro-Palestine posters
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues