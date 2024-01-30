Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has vowed that Türkiye will continue to expose the black propaganda and disinformation techniques used by Israel in its war against the Palestinian people to say "stop" to the massacre and tragedy in Gaza.

Speaking at the 2023-2024 Evaluation and Vision Meeting on Tuesday, Altun said that "no matter what method the murderers use to cover up their cruel acts, we will bring them to the attention of the world public opinion in clarity."

He also provided information about the activities carried out by the communications directorate last year and announced its targets for the coming period.