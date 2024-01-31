An investigation into a cemetery desecrated by the Israeli military in besieged Gaza has shown no evidence of a tunnel system that Israel claimed ran under the burial site, according to US broadcaster CNN.

Israeli military officials released a video on Monday of the desecrated Bani Suheila cemetery near Khan Younis in the south of the blockaded enclave.

The military claimed there was a 65-foot-deep tunnel that was one-half-mile long beneath the graveyard, but CNN was denied access to the alleged tunnel when it asked.

Instead, it gave CNN a tour of the site near the cemetery, which officials said led into the tunnel system and underground command centre, but there was no evidence that the tunnel below the cemetery existed.

The Israeli military released drone footage that showed two other tunnels near the cemetery but did not provide video of the tunnel shaft inside the enormous hole where the cemetery was destroyed, despite telling reporters they would provide the video.

It told CNN it could not take its crew into the tunnel system they claimed emerged inside the cemetery because military officials said there was sensitive machinery underground and the structure was unstable.

CNN used satellite imagery to locate the underground part of the system that Israel claimed Hamas used but found that neither of the tunnel entrances was in the cemetery grounds.

But the military issued a statement that said the tunnel ran directly through the religious site, even though the military released a map that showed the alleged Hamas command centre was outside the graveyard.

Military officials only showed CNN what it claimed was a Hamas battalion commander's office at the end of one section of the alleged tunnel, which had two large rooms, a bathroom and a kitchen.

They said the rooms had electricity, plumbing and telecommunications, but CNN only saw a dark room during the tour.

A source at Gaza's ministry of religious affairs told the AFP news agency that Israel "stole bodies them from Bani Suheila cemetery, east of Khan Younis" as well.