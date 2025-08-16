Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged Ukraine and European capitals not to "create any obstacles" to progress made with US President Donald Trump at their Alaska summit, saying an "understanding" had been reached that could pave the way for peace in Ukraine.

"We hope that Kiev and European capitals will take all this in a constructive manner and will not attempt to disrupt the planned progress through provocations or behind-the-scenes intrigues," Putin said at a news conference after more than three hours of closed-door talks with Trump late on Friday.

Putin described the discussions as "constructive and useful," adding that Russia has always considered the Ukrainian people "fraternal" despite current hostilities.

Putin said the US and Russia are close neighbours, separated by mere miles, so it made sense for the summit to be held in Alaska.

He said the talks were held "in a mutually respectful atmosphere," and were "very thorough and useful."

Trump said the two leaders made "great progress" but acknowledged no agreement had been reached to end the war.

"There were many, many points that we agreed on, most of them, I would say. A couple of big ones that we haven't quite gotten there, but we've made some headway… We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there," he told reporters, without specifying the main obstacle.

He said he would soon brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders on the talks.

US-Russia ties

Putin also voiced support for improving US-Russia relations, which he said had deteriorated to "the lowest point since the Cold War," and emphasised potential cooperation in trade, high tech, space exploration, and the Arctic.