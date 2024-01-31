Wednesday, January 31, 2024

2011 GMT — Yemen's Houthis have said that their naval forces carried out an operation targeting a US merchant vessel.

They targeted the "American merchant ship Cole ... several appropriate naval missiles," the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a statement.

A missile fired from Yemen hit a merchant vessel off the country's coast, maritime security firm Ambrey confirmed.

"A merchant vessel was reportedly targeted with a "missile" while under way... southwest of Aden, Yemen," Ambrey said, adding that "the vessel reported an explosion" on board.

2133 GMT — Israeli troops storm Al Amal Hospital in southern Gaza

The Israeli army has stormed the courtyard of Al Amal Hospital affiliated with the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza following a 10-day siege.

"Occupation forces are currently raiding Al Amal Hospital square [and are] stationed in front of the external gate of the reception and emergency department and firing heavily," the Red Crescent said on X.

"Despite ongoing bombardment and gunfire, the medical teams at PRCS Al Amal Hospital in Khan Younis persist in treating the wounded and patients," it added.

"Today, the hospital received seven martyrs, including a PRCS employee, and attended to nine injuries. The siege and targeting have endured for the tenth consecutive day."

2054 GMT — Efforts for new pause gain pace as Israel continues bombarding Gaza

International efforts towards a new pause in the brutal war on besieged Gaza gathered pace as Israel bombarded the Palestinian enclave during fierce fighting with Hamas fighters.

Hamas was reviewing a proposal for a six-week truce in its war with Israel, a source told the AFP news agency, after mediators gathered in Paris.

While talks take place, the population of Gaza is starving to death due to Israeli constraints imposed on humanitarian aid, the World Health Organization's emergencies director, Michael Ryan, said in the latest such warning.

As Qatari- and Egyptian-led mediation efforts intensified, a Hamas official said the group's leader, Ismail Haniyeh, "will be in Cairo today or tomorrow [Wednesday or Thursday]" to discuss the truce proposal.

A separate Hamas source told the AFP news agency the three-stage plan would start with an initial six-week halt to the fighting that would see more aid deliveries into the besieged Gaza Strip.

Only "women, children and sick men over 60" held by Hamas would be freed during that stage in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel, the source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.

There would also be "negotiations around the withdrawal of Israeli forces", with possible additional phases involving more captive-prisoner exchanges, said the source, adding the territory's rebuilding was also among issues addressed by the deal.

1914 GMT — Blinken says war is top challenge to aid distribution in Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the challenge of deconfliction across besieged Gaza, where the Israeli military has intensified its brutal attacks, was the top obstacle to ensuring humanitarian aid reaches people in need.

Speaking in a hybrid town hall for State Department employees worldwide that the Reuters news agency observed, Blinken said Washington was pushing the Israelis "every day" to get more aid into the densely populated enclave and better protect civilians.

"Within the south, the single biggest problem is deconfliction: Making sure that the humanitarians know that they can go someplace safely, to get the aid that's gotten into Gaza to places in Gaza that actually need it," Blinken said in response to a question.

"That's an ongoing effort and an ongoing push. We're pushing on every single one of these lines every day. And we're also intensely pushing on the need to better protect civilians."

1701 GMT — Israeli attacks leave Gaza 'uninhabitable'

Israel's war on Gaza has damaged around half of all buildings in the Palestinian territory and rendered it uninhabitable, the United Nations has said.

"The level of destruction from the latest Israeli military operation rendered (Gaza) uninhabitable," the UN Conference on Trade and Development said in a report on Wednesday.

1929 GMT —Gaza economy needs billions of dollars, decades to go back to pre-conflict levels: UN agency

The UN has said it will take decades and substantial international aid to rebuild the socioeconomic conditions in war-torn Gaza to pre-conflict levels.

The assessment came in a report by the United Nations Conference On Trade And Development (UNCTAD) that outlined the severe social and economic deterioration experienced in Gaza since early October.

“UNCTAD’s assessment underscores that restoring pre-conflict socioeconomic conditions in Gaza will take decades and requires substantial foreign aid,” the UN body said in a statement.

1854 GMT — Violation of hospitals against international law: UN

Violation of hospitals is against international law, a UN spokesman has said after Israel raided a hospital in the occupied West Bank and killed three Palestinians.

"Hospitals need to be protected at all costs and the violation of hospitals is against international law.

"We also stand clearly against any type of extra-judicial killings," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

1848 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu: UNRWA's mission 'must be terminated'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) must be shut down.

"It's time for the international community and the UN itself to understand that UNRWA's mission must be terminated," Netanyahu told visiting UN delegates, according to a statement from his office.

"It seeks to preserve the issue of Palestinian refugees. We must replace UNRWA with other UN agencies and other aid agencies, if we want to solve the Gaza problem as we plan to do."

1846 GMT — White House advisor Sullivan and Israel's Dermer meet in Washington

White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan has met with Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer in Washington to discuss the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and the status of efforts to get hostages released, White House spokesman John Kirby said.

The United States has been working with Israel and Qatar to reach a deal for the release of hostages still held by Hamas.

1717GMT — Pakistan Army reiterates 'unequivocal' support for Palestine, demands permanent cease-fire

Pakistan Army has reiterated "unequivocal" support for the people of Gaza, where Israel has killed nearly 27,000 people, noting the "extremely negative fallout of the conflict and the potential to spill over in the wider region."

The support was extended during a corps commander meeting at the army's headquarters in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi with army chief General Asim Munir in the chair, said a military statement.

1708 GMT — Decisions to withhold funds from UN agency for Palestinians 'must be revoked': UN relief chief

UN relief chief Martin Griffiths has voiced support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) amid the agency's funding crisis sparked by allegations that some of its employees in Gaza took part in the October 7 cross-border attack on Israel.

"UNRWA is playing an indispensable role in terms of distribution, warehousing, logistics and human resources, with 3,000 staff responding to the current crisis," Griffiths told a UN Security Council meeting on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

"Decisions to withhold funds from UNRWA must be revoked,” he said.

1630 GMT — Three-stage Gaza truce plan being examined: Hamas source

Hamas is reviewing plans for a three-stage truce with Israel which foresee a weeks-long halt to war on Gaza, a source in the Palestinian resistance group has told AFP agency.

Only "women, children and sick men over 60" who are captive in Gaza would be freed at this stage, the source said, declining to be named given the sensitivity of the issue.

Israel says 132 of the hostages remain in Gaza including at least 29 people believed to have been killed.

1627 GMT —‘Catastrophic situations’ at Khan Younis hospitals amid Israeli onslaught: Health Ministry

Hospitals in Khan Younis city are experiencing “catastrophic” situations amid a deadly Israeli offensive in southern Gaza, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

“Conditions are worsening at the Nasser Medical Complex and Al Amal Hospital in the city,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said in a statement.

''Many patients and injured people are expected to die due to Israeli attacks, lack of medical resources, and insufficient food,” he warned.

1624 GMT — Gaza population 'starving to death' amid Israeli attacks: WHO

The Palestinian population of Gaza is starving to death due to constraints imposed on humanitarian aid, the World Health Organization's emergencies director Michael Ryan has said.

The WHO said the risk of famine in the Palestinian territory was already high and on the rise, with the space for humanitarian intervention being increasingly squeezed.

"This is a population that is starving to death, this is a population that is being pushed to the brink," Ryan told a press conference.

"The civilians of Gaza are not parties to this conflict and they should be protected, as should be their health facilities

1552 GMT — Israel's Netanyahu says 'real effort' being made to return hostages

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that a "real effort" was being made to return hostages held in Gaza but that it was too early to say how such a move would play out.

"This is a real effort," Netanyahu said in a meeting with families of the hostages, according to a statement released by his office. "It's too early to say how it will take place but efforts are being made in these days, in these moments, these very hours."

1542 GMT — UN agency for Palestinians is 'backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has voiced support for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) amid the agency's funding crisis, which was sparked by allegations that some of its employees in Gaza took part in the October 7 cross-border attack on Israel.

"UNRWA is the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza. I appeal to all member states to guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s life-saving work," Guterres said at the opening of the 2024 session of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.

Guterres said the UN "immediately" acted after receiving the "very serious allegations" against UNRWA staff members.

1527 GMT —More than 6,400 Palestinians arrested by Israel in occupied West Bank since October 7

The Israeli army has detained 6,420 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since October 7, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

“More than 400 children, 215 women and 51 journalists are among the detainees,” said a joint statement by the Commission for Detainees Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner Society and Addameer Human Rights Association.

“These figures don’t include those arrested in the Gaza Strip as the Israeli occupation refuses to give information about their fate,” the statement added.

The statement estimated the number of detainees currently held in Israeli prisons at more than 8,800 Palestinians.

1439 GMT —China reiterates call for ‘authoritative’ peace conference on Palestine

China’s Foreign Ministry has doubled down on its proposal for a “broad-based, authoritative and effective” international peace conference on Palestine.

Beijing “stands ready to work with all parties” to hold the conference “as early as possible” to “formulate a concrete timetable and roadmap” for the implementation of the two-state solution, said spokesman Wang Wenbin, according to a transcript of a news conference in Beijing that was released by the ministry.

1427 GMT — 10 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting, military says

Another 10 Israeli soldiers have been injured in Gaza in the last 24 hours, the military said.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,293 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in Gaza on October 27.

According to military figures, at least 560 soldiers have been killed and 2,807 others injured since the outbreak of the conflict on October 7.

1357 GMT — 30 Palestinians held by Israel found 'executed' in Gaza: NGO