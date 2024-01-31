Bodies of about 100 unidentified Palestinians have been finally laid to rest at a mass burial in besieged Gaza after Israel handed over the snatched bodies is troops had been holding in Israel.

Many onlookers covered their noses with masks as bodies were placed in graves in the southern city of Rafah before bulldozers piled sand on them.

Palestinian officials said the bodies included victims of the Israeli aggression and corpses that had been dug up as Israeli forces invaded deeper into Gaza. Health officials said the bodies included "full bodies, half bodies and body parts."

Authorities in Gaza accused Israel of harvesting the organs of the Palestinians they stole from Bani Suheila cemetery, east of Khan Younis around two weeks ago.

Here are some images from the mass burial site👇