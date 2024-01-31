WORLD
Imran Khan, wife get 14-year jail in state gifts case
Ex-PM Imran Khan and wife Bushra Bibi's 14-year sentence in state gifts case intensifies Pakistan's political turmoil.
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are covered with a white sheet as they arrive to appear at the High Court in Lahore, Pakistan, May 15, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali Topchi
January 31, 2024

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case related to illegal selling of state gifts, the Dawn newspaper has reported.

The sentencing by an anti-graft court in Islamabad comes on Wednesday, a day after Khan was handed a 10-year jail term in another case in which he was convicted of revealing state secrets, and a week before national elections.

Khan was also handed a three-year prison sentence in August by another court for selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession and received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

The sentence was later suspended but Khan remains behind bars in connection with other cases. He has said that he legally purchased the items.

Government officials have alleged Khan's aides sold the gifts in Dubai.

SOURCE:Reuters
